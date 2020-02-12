Pedestrian struck, killed on AC Expressway

Police say a man was struck the killed on the AC Expressway in Winslow Township.

It happened in the eastbound lane near mile marker 41.8 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SkyFOX flew over the scene Wednesday night.

The victim's indeitity has not been released at this time. It's unclear if the driver stayed on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

