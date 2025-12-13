Person found dead after house fire in Easttown Township, 1 firefighter injured

article

The Brief A person was found dead after a house fire late Saturday morning in Easttown Township, Chester County. Firefighters encountered a family member who said someone was still inside the home. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.



A person was found dead inside a home after a fire in Easttown Township, Chester County, late Saturday morning.

What we know:

The Paoli Fire Company and mutual aid crews were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to a home on the 500 block of Foxwood Lane for a report of smoke coming from the residence.

When first responders arrived, they were met by a family member outside who told them someone was still inside. Firefighters went in immediately to search the home.

Crews found fire in the basement and located one deceased person inside. Officials say the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes of arrival.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chester County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Easttown Township Police Department.

Officials say no additional updates are planned right now. Anyone with questions is being directed to contact county officials by email.