PennDOT, PA Turnpike restrict vehicles on major eastern highways for winter storm

Published  February 22, 2026 5:03pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Pennsylvania winter storm: Gov. Shapiro on snow readiness

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke ahead of a powerful incoming winter storm that threatens to burry parts of the state in up to a foot of snow.

The Brief

    • The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are implementing vehicle restrictions on major roadways across the state as a winter storm moves through the area. 
    • Certain restrictions began at 3 p.m., and more will go into effect starting at 6 p.m. Sunday.
    • It's not clear when these restrictions will be lifted. 

HARRISBURG, PA. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are implementing vehicle restrictions on major roadways across the state as a winter storm moves through Sunday into Monday, with the heaviest impacts expected in eastern Pennsylvania.

Road restrictions

What we know:

Tier 1 restrictions began at 3 p.m. Sunday on multiple interstates, including I-76, I-78, I-80 (from I-81 to New Jersey), I-81, I-83, I-84, I-95, I-99, I-283, I-295, I-380, I-476, I-676, Route 33 and U.S. 22 (from I-78 to New Jersey), as well as portions of the Pennsylvania Turnpike system.

Under Tier 1, restrictions apply to certain vehicles, including:

  • Tractors without trailers
  • Lightly loaded or unloaded trailers
  • Passenger vehicles towing trailers
  • RVs and motorhomes
  • Motorcycles
  • School and commercial buses without chains or approved traction devices

At 6 p.m., Tier 4 restrictions are set to take effect on several eastern-region roadways, including the Schuylkill Expressway (I-76), I-78, I-80 (from I-81 to New Jersey), I-84, I-95, I-295, I-380, I-476, I-676, Route 33, U.S. 22 (from I-78 to New Jersey) and portions of the Turnpike system.

Under Tier 4, no commercial vehicles are permitted. Additional restrictions also apply to buses, motorcycles, RVs and passenger vehicles towing trailers.

Speed limits may be reduced to 45 mph where restrictions are in place. Commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must travel in the right lane.

Officials are urging drivers to monitor forecasts, avoid unnecessary travel and use caution if driving in snow squalls or whiteout conditions.

Drivers can check the latest roadway conditions and restrictions by visiting 511PA.com, using the 511PA app or calling 5-1-1.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when these restrictions will be lifted. 

The Source: Information from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

