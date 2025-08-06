Pa. court overturns Philly executive order to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day

The Brief The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled former Mayor Jim Kenney did not have the authority to remove Columbus Day as a city holiday. Councilmember Mark Squilla said a decision like this one should’ve gone through the City Council and not decided as an executive order. Supporters of Indigenous Peoples’ Day are disappointed by the ruling.



Columbus Day is going back on the calendar in the City of Philadelphia after a ruling by the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court.

What we know:

On Wednesday, an opinion by Judge Patricia McCullough stated seven judges unanimously agreed the executive order is void and a violation of the separation of powers.

Attorney George Bochetto filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Conference of Presidents of Major Italian American Organizations, Inc., Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark F. Squilla, The 1492 Society, Jody Della Barba and Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania Sons and Daughters of Italy.

"It’s now back to as it should be, and always should have been, Columbus Day," said Bochetto. "[Kenney] didn’t consult anybody. He didn’t have the legislature weigh in on it, he didn’t have any studies done, he never took a public poll. He just did it in tyrant-like fashion and the Commonwealth Court said unanimously – absolutely not."

"We had specific concerns with how it was done and why it was done. We know there was a lot of controversy at that time, but the Italian American population too felt like it was a slight on them and we no longer have a holiday because you don’t like the name of the person," said Councilmember Squilla. "I think at this point it’ll go back to being Columbus Day and I think we should still celebrate Indigenous Day for the Native American people. We’re all proud of our cultures."

During the Kenney Administration, tensions flashed over the Christopher Columbus statue back in 2020 that led to a box being put over the statue.

A judge ultimately ruled the statue in Marconi Plaza can stay and for the box to be removed.

Mabel Negrete is the Executive Director of Indigenous Peoples’ Day Philly and said their voices are being silenced yet again, this time by the court’s unanimous decision on Columbus Day.

"It’s disappointing and sad that this is happening," said Negrete. "I doubt they had any consultations with the Native American community in the region in Pennsylvania or much less with the Indigenous communities of Philadelphia in the city as well. Their rhetoric and their view of Columbus is not one that celebrates indigenous people but denigrates indigenous people denigrates Native Americans."

What's next:

Negrete said IPD Philly will continue advocating for Indigenous Peoples’ Day and celebrations this year will move forward as planned on October 13.

The City of Philadelphia Law Department said they are reviewing the opinion and decline to comment at this time.