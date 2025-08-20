This Pennsylvania high school ranks in the top 10 nationwide

The Brief Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia has once again been ranked in the top 10 high schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. The competitive magnet school is ranked No. 8 on the national list for 2025. The school has a highly selective admissions process and is considered one of the best public schools in Pennsylvania.



In a country with tens of thousands of high schools, a single Philadelphia institution has earned a spot among the nation's top 10.

What we know:

According to the U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best High Schools rankings, Philadelphia's Julia R. Masterman Secondary School has been named the eighth-best high school in the nation.

The rankings, which evaluate nearly 18,000 public high schools across the country, are based on a rigorous analysis of key statistics, including state test scores, college readiness and graduation rates.

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School is a public magnet school located in the city of Philadelphia that serves students in grades 5 through 12. The school has a 9-12 enrollment of 465 students and is considered one of the most difficult schools to get into in the country, with a high school acceptance rate of approximately 3%.

The Julia R. Masterman Secondary School, which has a highly selective admissions process, finished fourth in the 2024 rankings. Other Pennsylvania schools also made the list, including Downingtown STEM Academy in Chester County, which placed 22nd nationally.

The school is ranked first in the School District of Philadelphia and in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. According to the report, 99% of the school's students reportedly have taken at least one AP exam.

Local schools in the top 300

Pennsylvania schools

8th: Julia R. Masterman Secondary School, School District of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County

22nd: Downingtown STEM Academy, Downingtown Area School District, Chester County

208th: Central High School, School District of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County

New Jersey schools

27th: High Technology High School, Monmouth County Vocational School District

41st: Bergen County Academies, Bergen County Vocational Technical School District

59th: Edison Academy Magnet School, Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District

77th: Dr. Ronald E. McNair High School, Jersey City Public Schools

79th: Union County Magnet High School, Union County Vocational-Technical School District

80th: Biotechnology High School, Monmouth County Vocational School District

82nd: Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro, Bergen County Vocational Technical School District

90th: Woodbridge Academy Magnet School, Middlesex County Vocational and Technical School District

94th: Academy for Information Technology, Union County Vocational-Technical School District

114th: Academy for Allied Health Sciences, Union County Vocational-Technical School District

186th: Marine Academy of Science and Technology, Monmouth County Vocational School District

244th: Millburn High School, Millburn Township School District

282nd: Glen Ridge High School, Glen Ridge Public School District

283rd: STEM Innovation Academy of the Oranges, Orange Board of Education School District

288th: Monmouth County Academy of Allied Health and Science, Monmouth County Vocational School District

Delaware schools

87th: Charter School of Wilmington, New Castle County

273rd: Sussex Academy, Sussex County