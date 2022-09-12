Pennsylvania is getting new driver licenses, ID cards to help boost security

article

Hope you don't like your ID photo too much, because it's almost time for a new one!

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that newly-designed driver licenses and identification cards are being rolled out this year.

The new cards will feature updated designs and security features to protect against fraud, counterfeiting and alteration:

Guilloche Security Design- a feature that includes sophisticated techniques to embed a variety of customized security patterning into the credential, using non-commercial software developed specifically for high security documents

Optically Variable Ghost Portrait and Variable Data with UV- features that change their appearance when the viewing angle of the card changes, which moves them from fully visible to non-visible. The card also includes an ultraviolet response that fluoresces under UV lighting

Dynamic Look Through Element- a dynamic feature with gold metallic tint that is visible under direct lighting

"The update is an important component of PennDOT’s ongoing work to enhance and protect the integrity of the driver license and identification card issuance process," said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

Summerdale Driver License Center in Enola is piloting the new cards beginning Monday, with all centers transitioning by mid-November.

PennDOT says the new cards will be phased in over a four-year renewal cycle to replace existing cards. Both current and new designs will be in circulation at that time.

Both standard and REAL ID compliant products will use the new design and security features. Beginning May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally acceptable identification to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.