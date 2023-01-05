Expand / Collapse search

Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey Jr. speaks out after being diagnosed with prostate cancer

Published 
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 14: Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., introduces Dr. Amy Gutmann, nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Germany, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. (Photo By To

Expand

WASHINGTON D.C. - Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey Jr. is speaking out after being diagnosed with cancer. 

According to Casey, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer last month. 

"While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," he said. 

Casey says he will undergo surgery in the coming months and is expected to make a full recovery. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

"I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption and I look forward to the work ahead." 