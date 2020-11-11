Pennsylvania sets daily high in coronavirus cases with 4,711 new infections

article

The coronavirus pandemic continued its resurgence across Pennsylvania on Wednesday as health department officials announced a new daily record of positive infections.

The health department added 4,711 positive tests to push the statewide total to more than 243,000 since the onset of the pandemic. The amount of virus-related deaths increased by 59 on Wednesday, raising the overall total to 9,145.

The state continues to monitor an increase in serious infections which has resulted in an uptick in hospitalizations. According to the latest data provided by the state, there are 1,948 patients hospitalized and 417 in intensive care. Health officials say most of the gravely ill patients are 65-years or older.

However, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says that younger demographics are aiding the spike in new infections. The 19-24-year-olds that made up a sliver of new infections in April now account for a double-digit percentage of daily infections.

In southeast Pennsylvania, cases have doubled from where they were in April among the young adult age bracket. State data says the 19-24-year-old demographic that made up 5% of new cases in April is now responsible for 11% of new cases.

The most severe spike in young adults is being monitored in the northcentral part of the state where cases have risen from a 7% share in April to 22% in November, according to health officials.

The state continues to urge residents to adhere to the mitigation guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mask-wearing is mandatory in all public spaces and social distancing measures are highly encouraged.

