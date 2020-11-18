Pennsylvania sets daily high in COVID-19 cases with 7,126 new infections

Two days after Pennsylvania fortified its mitigation guidelines in response to a sustained surge of new COVID-19 infections, the state set a new daily high in positive test results.

State health officials announced 7,126 new cases on Thursday, which pushed Pennsylvania's overall total to 288,978 since the onset of the pandemic. The number of newly announced coronavirus-related deaths jumped by 116 overnight.

Pennsylvania continues to see an increase in infections that require hospitalization. The latest data provided by the state shows 2,904 total hospitalization and 628 people in intensive care. Health officials say most of the patients who have fallen gravely ill are 65-years or older.

However, the Pennsylvania Department of Health says that younger demographics are aiding the spike in new infections. The 19-24-year-olds that made up a sliver of new infections in April now account for a double-digit percentage of daily infections.

MORE: Pennsylvania to implement testing requirements for interstate travel, strengthen mask requirements

Advertisement

In southeast Pennsylvania, cases have doubled from where they were in April among the young adult age bracket. State data says the 19-24-year-old demographic that made up 5% of new cases in April is now responsible for 11% of new cases.

The most severe spike in young adults is being monitored in the northcentral part of the state where cases have risen from a 7% share in April to 17% in November, according to health officials.

The state continues to urge residents to adhere to the mitigation guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mask-wearing is mandatory in all public spaces and social distancing measures are highly encouraged.

___

RELATED COVERAGE

Philadelphia implementing new restrictions on indoor dining, gatherings, and some businesses

New Jersey announces tighter restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19

US governors, mayors increase COVID-related restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving

FDA authorizes 1st rapid COVID-19 test that gives results at home

Pfizer to seek clearance soon; new data shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest