Pennsylvania State Police locate man who was reported missing

article

Pennsylvania State Police officials state Bryan Allister has been located.

Earlier Sunday, authorities said 61-year-old Bryan Allister was last seen Saturday, December 7, around 9:30 p.m. leaving Parx Casino, which is located at 2999 Street Road, in Bensalem, Bucks County. Mr. Allister was seen on surveillance in the west parking lot area.

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP