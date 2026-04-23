Pennsylvania treasurer blocks $1M in security payments for Gov. Shapiro’s private home

The Brief Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity refused to approve more than $1 million in payments for security upgrades at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s private home on Thursday, April 23. Garrity said there is no legal authority to use taxpayer money for the upgrades, while Shapiro’s office called the move political. The upgrades followed an arson attack last year at the governor’s state-owned residence, which forced Shapiro and his family to flee.



Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said Thursday she will not approve payments for more than $1 million in security upgrades at Gov. Josh Shapiro’s private home, according to the Associated Press.

The upgrades were made after an intruder set fire to the state-owned governor’s residence last year in an attempt to kill Shapiro.

Treasurer blocks payments for security upgrades at Shapiro’s private home

What we know:

Garrity, a Republican, said there is no legal authorization to use taxpayer dollars to reimburse contractors for security work on Shapiro’s private residence in Abington, a Philadelphia suburb.

The Pennsylvania State Police submitted reimbursement requests to the Treasury Department, but Garrity said they "appear to have simply ignored the statutory limits and restrictions on spending and procurement," according to a news conference Thursday.

What they're saying:

"I don’t play these kind of political games," said Garrity. Shapiro’s office called the decision a "shameful political action without legal basis" and said state police are exploring options to protect their authority and ensure contractors are paid.

"The Treasurer should put partisanship aside, follow the law, and show some humanity for a family that has experienced real trauma, the state troopers who protect them every day, and the vendors and workers who the treasurer has now refused to pay," the governor’s office said in a written statement.

Garrity said the security and well-being of public officials and their families is of the "utmost importance" to her and that "an attack on the governor is an attack on all of us." Still, she said her department does not have the legal authority to issue the payments.

Background on the security upgrades and arson attack

The backstory:

The security upgrades at Shapiro’s home became public last fall when his administration informed lawmakers about them in a letter.

State officials have not detailed the upgrades, citing safety reasons. Shapiro, his wife, and two of his four children still live in the private residence.

The upgrades followed an attack last year, when Cody Balmer climbed a 7-foot iron fence at the governor’s state-owned residence in Harrisburg, eluded two state troopers, and set fire to the home using beer bottles filled with gasoline.

The fire forced Shapiro, his wife, children, and extended family to flee. The residence was badly damaged but has since been renovated.

By the numbers:

The Treasury Department said Thursday it has paid more than $26 million in security upgrades and repairs at the Harrisburg residence, including a new "anti-climb" iron fence.

Balmer pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison under a plea deal.

The state police could ask lawmakers to authorize the payments for the private home or enter the state’s settlement process for disputes, according to Garrity.

What we don't know:

State officials have not detailed the specific security upgrades made at Shapiro’s private home, citing safety reasons.

It is also unclear what steps the state police will take next to secure payment for the contractors.