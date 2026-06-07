Penn State student shot, killed outside South Philadelphia home in suspected robbery

The Brief Billy Schmidt, a 22-year-old Penn State senior slated to graduate in December, was fatally shot just steps from his South Philadelphia home early Saturday morning. The shooting is suspected to be an armed robbery attempt, according to the victim's family. Neighbors and family are urging the public to come forward with any information to help identify the suspects.



A family is searching for answers and pleading for the public's help after a 22-year-old Penn State student was fatally shot early Saturday morning in South Philadelphia.

What we know:

Billy Schmidt, 22, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of Dufferin Street, just steps away from his own home in what his family says was potentially an armed attempt.

Surveillance video provided to police by neighbors captured the tense moments immediately preceding the gunfire. In the footage, Schmidt can be heard asking for his phone back right before the fatal shots were fired.

Plea for justice

Dig deeper:

Schmidt was a senior at Penn State University and was planning to graduate this upcoming December.

Currently, no arrests have been made in connection with his murder. The victim's family and neighbors are urging anyone who might recognize the suspects from the surveillance footage to come forward.

"I want justice, I want the kid that shot Billy to be found," a neighbor said. "If anyone's out there that recognizes anything... they seem young to me. If anyone has any information or recognizes anything about the kids, I would love for them to come forward."