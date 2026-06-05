Camden pharmacist accused of illegal oxycodone distribution, wife allegedly lied on citizenship application

The Brief A Camden County pharmacist was indicted for illegally dispensing oxycodone between June and November 2021. His wife faces separate charges for making false statements on her U.S. citizenship application. Both appeared in federal court in Camden on May 27, 2026.



A Camden County pharmacist and his wife are facing federal charges in separate cases, according to U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer.

Charles Suh, 63, is accused of unlawfully distributing oxycodone, while his wife, So Yong Suh, 62, is charged with making false statements on her naturalization application.

What we know:

Charles Suh was indicted for dispensing oxycodone on 15 occasions between June and November 2021 based on prescriptions he allegedly knew or should have known were forged, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Suh could face up to 20 years in prison for each count of unlawfully dispensing a controlled substance, according to U.S. Attorney Frazer.

The indictment states Suh worked as a pharmacist at a pharmacy in Voorhees, New Jersey, during the time of the alleged offenses.

So Yong Suh is accused of lying on her naturalization application by claiming she had never been arrested or convicted of a crime, when she had been arrested at least four times, according to the criminal complaint.

She is also accused of failing to disclose a civil suit settlement in her bankruptcy proceeding, which was dismissed for that reason, according to the complaint.

If convicted, So Yong Suh faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison for making false statements.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the pharmacy involved or the specific circumstances of the forged prescriptions and previous arrests.