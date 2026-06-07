$500,000 worth of bourbon stolen from Philadelphia warehouse in daylight heist

The Brief Thieves reportedly stole $500,000 worth of Noble Oak Bourbon during a broad-daylight heist at a Fair Hill warehouse on Friday. The targeted business, A 21 Wine and Spirits, is a small local company of just 12 to 15 employees. Company executives believe this was a highly organized cargo crime.



A local spirits company is left reeling after thieves reportedly made off with half a million dollars worth of bourbon from a Fair Hill storage facility.

What we know:

The thieves targeted the American Supply warehouse located on North American Street in broad daylight between 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday.

A 21 Wine and Spirits, operating under Philly Spirits Company, says they stole 1,800 cases of Noble Oak Bourbon, which were stored on 18 separate pallets.

The company's chief operating officer told Fox 29 that he believes the theft was part of a highly coordinated cargo crime.

What they're saying:

The financial hit is significant for the growing local business. While A 21 Wine and Spirits has been expanding and acquiring other brands recently, their core operation relies on a tight-knit team.

"It's a $500,000 line item that we unfortunately just lost. It really is very frustrating because, like you and me, we all work for a living," the COO explained. "We are actually a small company. We have 12 to 15 people in our company at any time right now."

What's next:

A 21 Wine and Spirits is currently working closely with the Philadelphia Police Department to track down the stolen inventory and the individuals responsible.