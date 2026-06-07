Man wounded in Philadelphia hotel shooting, woman in custody

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The Brief A physical altercation inside a waterfront hotel room ended in a shooting Sunday morning, leaving a man hospitalized and a woman in police custody. The injured man was initially listed in critical condition, but medical staff at Thomas Jefferson Hospital have since upgraded his status to stable. A preliminary investigation indicates that a physical fight broke out between the two individuals prior to the shooting, and detectives are currently investigating reports of domestic disputes between the pair preceding the incident.



A physical altercation inside a waterfront hotel room ended in a shooting Sunday morning, leaving a man hospitalized and a woman in police custody, authorities said.

What we know:

Philadelphia police responded to a report of gunfire at approximately 10:20 a.m. at a hotel on the 200 block of South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 25-year-old woman in the lobby. According to investigators, the woman identified herself as the shooter and surrendered her firearm to police. She was immediately taken into custody.

Officers and medical personnel located the victim, a 25-year-old man, in a nearby stairway suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, according to authorities. Medics rushed him to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition, but medical staff have since upgraded his status to stable.

Dig deeper:

A preliminary investigation indicates that a physical fight broke out between the two individuals inside a ninth-floor room prior to the shooting. Detectives are currently investigating reports of domestic disputes between the pair preceding the incident.

The female suspect was also transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation of injuries she sustained during the altercation, police said.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Central Detective Division.