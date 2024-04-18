Pepsi unveils two new flavors ahead of summer

article

Get ready for summer with two new Pepsi flavors!

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has teamed up with Pepsi to celebrate one of America's favorite seasonal activities: grilling.

For a limited time, Pepsi is releasing Pepsi Peach and Pepsi Lime, which they say is inspired by the American BBQ.

"The tangy citrus bite of lime and the plush sweetness of a ripe peach are popular and nostalgic summertime flavor profiles, and when combined with the crisp and refreshing taste of Pepsi, both Pepsi Lime and Pepsi Peach provide a delectable sweet and refreshing flavor to pair with and enhance the bold, dynamic and smokey savory flavors created on a grill," the company wrote in a statement.

According to Pepsi, 80% of Americans prefer outdoor BBQs to dining out. Grilling also ranked as one of America’s most popular hobbies.

Pepsi Peach and Pepsi Lime will soon be available for purchase nationwide in 12 oz. cans and 20 oz. bottles.

Also in time for summer, Dr Pepper announced two new flavors: Creamy Coconut and Creamy Coconut Zero Sugar. The new limited-edition flavors will be available in stores starting May 1.