9-year-old boy hospitalized after hit-and-run in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are looking for a driver they say hit a young boy in broad daylight, then drove off, leaving him injured.

What we know:

A 9-year-old was struck by a vehicle on the 800 block of 56th Street around 12:22 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver fled the scene in his vehicle.

The boy was transported to CHOP with various injuries, and is said to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The driver has yet to be identified or found. He is described as being 25 to 35 years old with short hair and a beard.

The striking vehicle is described as being a 2010–13 Honda Crosstour, mostly burgundy in color, with a black passenger-side fender, a green passenger-side front door, a white passenger-side rear door and a bicycle rack on the roof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.