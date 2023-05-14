Pesto sold at Trader Joes' recalled in 14 states over undeclared milk, walnuts

article

A pesto sold at Trader Joe's is being recalled because the product may contain undeclared milk and walnuts.

Bakkavor USA issued the voluntary recall of Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto because people, who may have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or walnuts, run the risk of serious of life-threatening allergic reactions if they consumer the product.

The recall came after it was discovered that the Genova Pesto was mistakenly packaged into tubs marked "Hummus Dip." The tubs do not contain an allergen declaration of milk or walnuts, which are both found in the Genova Pesto.

The affected products have UPC 0015 7353 on the side label and Use By date of 05/27/2023 with a time stamp between 06:28 – 07:07 printed on the bottom of the tub. They were distributed between April 28 and April 30 in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

No illnesses or allergic reactions were reported before the recall.

An investigation into the mix-up is still ongoing.

If you brought this product, you are advised to discard or return it to a store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Bakkavor USA at (855) 321-7504 between the hours of 9am to 4 pm E.T.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.