Haverford High School evacuated after receiving bomb threat

The Brief A bomb threat caused Haverford High School to evacuate on Wednesday. Students and faculty were moved to Haverford Middle School. The origin of the threat remains unknown.



Students and staff at Haverford High School were evacuated on Wednesday due to a bomb threat.

What we know:

In a letter to families, school officials said all students and faculty were escorted to Haverford Middle School.

The Haverford Police Department is searching the high school and investigating the origin of the bomb threat.

What they're saying:

Officials promised to provide families with an update as they become available.

"Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all our students and staff," officials said.