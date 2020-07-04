Philadelphia boy, 6, drowned in Wildwood hotel pool, police say

article

A six-year-old Philadelphia boy has died after police in Wildwood say he drowned in a hotel pool Friday.

Just before 6:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call for a possible drowning with CPR in progress at the Beachside Resort on the 3700 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and took over resuscitation efforts from civilians at the scene.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Wildwood police say the incident remains under investigation.

"We are absolutely devastated at this tragic and senseless loss of a life so young. We strongly encourage everyone whenever your swimming, swim near a lifeguard, especially when on our beaches. At commercial or residential properties which are not required to be guarded, please be extra cautious. Adults should be vigilant in monitoring young children and persons known to be poor swimmers. Lastly, the use a life-vest or other approved personal floatation device, should be utilized," the Wildwood police and fire departments said in a joint release Saturday.

The child has not yet been identified.