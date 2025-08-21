This Philadelphia couple has had two cars stolen this year in the city

The Brief Aminha Howell says her husband’s Honda Accord was stolen on Aug. 16 on West Jefferson Street. Howell says it was their second time dealing with this—her Kia Sedona was stolen back in May. Philadelphia Police confirmed that her stolen Kia Sedona was recovered in Camden, New Jersey on May 14. However, Howell says no one told her, so the car sat at Camden Towing Inc. accumulating fees.



A Philadelphia couple says they are going through a car theft nightmare.

Timeline:

Aminha Howell says her husband’s Honda Accord was stolen on Aug. 16 on West Jefferson Street. Philadelphia Police confirmed that they took a report that day.

Howell says it was their second time dealing with this—her Kia Sedona was stolen back in May.

"We just gave up, but then once my husband’s car got stolen, I said let’s check on the DC number and see if they actually found the car," she said.

To her surprise, Howell says police told her they did find her car. Philadelphia Police confirmed to FOX 29 that her stolen Kia Sedona was recovered in Camden, New Jersey on May 14, three days after she reported the theft. However, Howell says no one told her, so the car sat at Camden Towing Inc. for $25 a day.

Howell says when she went to go get the car on Tuesday, the towing company gave her a receipt saying she owed $2,300. She also discovered the car was destroyed on the inside and will need extensive detailing.

Due to the rise in Kia thefts, Howell says her insurance company only allowed her to have liability on the car, so they can’t help either.

"It’s just a hardship on my business and my family. That’s $3,000 to $3,500 that’s going to have to come out of my pocket when it shouldn’t. I paid off my vehicle, it was working properly up to May 11, and I was doing everything that I needed to do," she said. "I understand things being stolen, and if I had been notified May 14, I would’ve picked my car up."

Local perspective:

Typically, when a car is stolen, Philadelphia Police say the vehicle is entered into the National Crime Information Center, which all police agencies can access. When a vehicle is recovered, it’s typically entered into the system to notify the agency that reported it stolen.

A spokesperson for Camden County Police tells FOX 29 they notified Philadelphia Police on May 14 about the Kia Sedona, and Philadelphia Police responded asking for the car to be held for fingerprinting. Camden County Police say they also sent Howell a letter, but she says she never received it.

Fortunately, Philadelphia Police say they did recover Howell’s husband’s stolen Honda Accord during a traffic stop on Wednesday night, arresting Derrick Harper, 32, for theft, among other charges.

Howell says she filed a complaint with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs unit. A police spokesperson says they do not comment on ongoing investigations.

In the meantime, the fees on Howell’s Kia Sedona in Camden will continue.

"Until it gets out it’s going to continue to accumulate charges," she said.