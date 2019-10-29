Philadelphia Eagles rookie class brings Halloween to patients at CHOP

Halloween came early for kids at CHOP and the Philadelphia Eagles made sure they had a party they won't soon forget. The Philadelphia Eagles rookie class dressed up in their favorite Halloween costumes and handed out sweet treats to the patients.

13-year-old Alan Robinson was bursting with excitement. He's an Eagles fan who also loves comic book superheroes.

"This is the best day ever and on my last day here," he told FOX 29.

It's his last day after more than a month of grueling treatments at CHOP. He's leaving with metal rods, plates, screws and pins following a hit-and-run that nearly killed him.

"I was actually getting ready for his birthday party and it was an Eagles birthday when this happened," his mom, Jodie Shuster, said.

It was hard to tell who was more excited.

"That's what it's about. We play the game for stuff like this is. These kids look up to us like superheroes and we try to do whatever we can to give back and put smiles on these kids' faces," running back Miles Sanders said.