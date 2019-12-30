Philadelphia Eagles visit patients at CHOP after clinching NFC East Championship

article

The Philadelphia Eagles stopped by CHOP to lift the spirits of a few very special children and their families. The visit comes a day after the Birds clinched the NFC East Championship.

Several of the players enjoyed the afternoon playing games and spending time with the patients and their families.

"It warms your heart. It humbles you," Greg Ward said.

It was another emotional moment in the fairy tale season wide receiver Greg Ward is having. He was pulled in from the practice squad to help the Eagles battle their way to the playoffs.

His message for facing adversity? "The main thing is just win, just one game at a time, master the gameplay and win," he said.

"Having a good time at the hospital when you're in a bad mood and then you have this opportunity to meet somebody that you always wanted to meet. Now you get to meet them," 13-year-old William Albright said.

The visit gave the children a day to just be kids.

"It makes all the difference. They don't realize how they touch these kids' lives," William's mom, Lynda, said.

The Philadelphia Eagles bought smiles to the patients at CHOP.

