Eagles waive RB Jay Ajayi, place CB Ronald Darby on IR
article
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles have waived running back Jay Ajayi, FOX 29's Kristen Rodgers reports.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, looks forward to the return of its leading rusher, Jordan Howard, following a shoulder injury.
Cornerback Ronald Darby has been placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a hip flexor injury during the Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
