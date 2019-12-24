Eagles waive RB Jay Ajayi, place CB Ronald Darby on IR

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have waived running back Jay Ajayi, FOX 29's Kristen Rodgers reports.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, looks forward to the return of its leading rusher, Jordan Howard, following a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Ronald Darby has been placed on the injured reserve list after suffering a hip flexor injury during the Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday.

