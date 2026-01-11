Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers: key storylines for NFC Wild Card showdown

The Brief The Eagles host the 49ers in an NFC Wild Card playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field. The matchup is a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game. Star power on both sides could decide who advances.



UPDATE: According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Eagles OT Lane Johnson is now inactive for the game today.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a high-stakes NFC Wild Card playoff matchup that brings back memories of a dominant 2022 conference championship win and carries major Super Bowl implications.

What we know:

The Eagles (11–6) and 49ers (12–5) meet at Lincoln Financial Field in one of the marquee matchups of Wild Card Weekend.

It marks a playoff rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game, when Philadelphia controlled the game and advanced to the Super Bowl. Either the Eagles or 49ers have represented the NFC in the Super Bowl in three of the last four seasons, underscoring the significance of the matchup, according to NFL.com.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 04: Jalen Hurts #1 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles speak during warm ups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on January 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsy Expand

Eagles offense vs. banged-up 49ers defense

One of the biggest questions entering the game is whether the Eagles offense can take advantage of a San Francisco defense dealing with injuries.

The Eagles offense has been inconsistent this season, averaging 22.3 points per game and ranking 19th in the NFL. Despite that, Philadelphia still boasts elite playmakers in Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith.

The hope for the Eagles is that improved health along the offensive line can help unlock a more explosive attack against a 49ers defense that has struggled to generate pressure in recent weeks.

Eagles defense faces high-powered San Francisco attack

While the Eagles offense has had ups and downs, the defense has been a strength under coordinator Vic Fangio.

Philadelphia has allowed among the fewest points and passing touchdowns in the league over the second half of the season, setting up a key matchup against a 49ers offense led by Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey, one of the NFL’s most dynamic scoring units.

How the Eagles defense handles San Francisco’s ability to score quickly could shape the outcome.

Star running backs in the spotlight

Another major storyline centers on the battle between two of the league’s top running backs: Saquon Barkley for the Eagles and Christian McCaffrey for the 49ers.

Both are former NFL Offensive Player of the Year winners, and both offenses rely heavily on their versatility.

Whether McCaffrey can find space against Philadelphia’s stout run defense — or Barkley can break explosive plays against San Francisco — could be decisive in determining which team moves on.