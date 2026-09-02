Philadelphia area gas prices hit record $4.31 for Labor Day weekend, AAA says

The Brief Gas prices in the Philadelphia area are at record highs for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA. AAA reports $4.31 per gallon in the Philadelphia five-county area, up more than $1 from the same time last year. Some travelers are still hitting the road for the holiday despite the price spike, but many are staying home because kids are back in school.



Drivers in the Philadelphia area are facing the highest gas prices ever recorded for Labor Day weekend, according to AAA. Prices have climbed to $4.31 per gallon in the Philadelphia five-county area, more than a dollar higher than on this day last year, AAA Public Affairs representative Jana Tidwell said.

Philadelphians react to the price hike

What they're saying:

Matthew Ferro was filling up at a station on Oregon Avenue in South Philly on Thursday evening. Ferro was frustrated by the increase, saying, "The fact that gas is what it is now, it's honestly ridiculous."

He said spending so much on gas is tough for families. "People have bills to pay, people have families," said Ferro. He added, "All the money you put out for gas you could be putting away for a nice vacation or something like that, you know?"

Some drivers, like Keith Jones, are not traveling this holiday weekend.

"They outta pocket with prices, but yeah, it's high everywhere as of right now," said Jones. He said of the price at the pump, "$4.59 that's a little up there."

What we know:

AAA said Thursday that prices have surged due to instability in crude oil markets, which make up 50 to 60 percent of gasoline, following conflict in Iran since February and recent fighting in the Middle East.

"Here today in the Philadelphia five county area, we are sitting at $4.31 per gallon. That's more than a dollar per gallon more than we were this day last year, so motorists are undoubtedly feeling the four dollars plus gas prices," said Tidwell.

Why you should care:

AAA is reporting the highest Labor Day gas prices ever, but the group says that is not stopping everyone from traveling. "When we saw gas prices soar just before Memorial Day, that did not impact travelers. Travelers told AAA that they are willing to fill up the tank even with the 4 dollar plus a gallon prices and they'll make adjustments in their spending in other areas," said Tidwell.

Tidwell said the biggest reason many families are staying home isn’t the high price of gas, but because children are back in school and routines have resumed.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear if prices will continue to rise after Labor Day or how long current levels will last. AAA has not provided a forecast for price changes beyond the holiday weekend.