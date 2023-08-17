Philadelphia Girls Choir asking for help reaching P!nk in hopes of performing with her in Philly

article

She's one of the biggest stars to come out of the Delaware Valley - Bucks County born P!nk. A group of local singers have a plea for her - they want to join her on stage when she performs in Philadelphia in September.

"I'll give you little more introduction," said Artistic Director Nathan Wadley, as he leads a group of young musicians in a warmup for the performance of a lifetime. They're working on a song by one of the biggest musicians in the industry who happens to be from our area.

"Cover me in sunshine. Shower me with good times," sang the choir. The lyrics are Cover Me In Sunshine by Doylestown's own P!nk.

Emma, Shiva, Seren and Lainey are four members of the Philadelphia Girls Choir. They're among 100 girls out 165 in the choir trying to get a message to P!nk.

"It would be amazing if you would let me and my friends from the Philadelphia Girls Choir share the stage when you come to Philadelphia in September and sing Cover Me In Sunshine. That's part of a video that 11-year-old Lainey Parker hopes you will share on social media and tag P!nk.

"I think Philly would be really proud to see their girls’ choir on stage with one of the most famous female rock stars in the world," said Lainey. The choir has been performing P!nk's song for two years.

"All of P!nk's song have a deep meaning. She doesn't write things unless there's a motive behind it and unless she feels strongly about it. And all of our girls feel strongly about everything and their voices deserve to be heard," said Associate Music Director Laura Harmon.

Lainey says P!nk's songs are even more personal for her.

"I also want to shine my light on others who are visually impaired or disabled in another way, that they can reach to any opportunity that they want to. And just like P!nk's song, it doesn’t make them less than perfect," she said.

14-year-old Seren Herder is also excited.

"Because, like, I mean, its P!nk and it’s a really good opportunity for us," she said. It’s opportunity that they have about a month to seize.

"P!nk we love you! Hope to see you in September," the girls screamed.

You can help the girls reach P!nk through her various social media platforms:

