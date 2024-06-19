Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Philadelphia heat wave: Philly officials declare Heat Health Emergency

By FOX 29 staff
Updated  June 19, 2024 10:56pm EDT
Health
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Heat Health Emergency declared in Philadelphia

Due to the extreme heat wave descending on Philadelphia, city leaders have declared a Heat Health Emergency in an effort to keep residents safe.

PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia declared a Heat Health Emergency, beginning 8 a.m. Thursday morning and running through midnight Saturday, though it could be extended.

What it means is the city is activating cooling centers at public libraries, rec centers and other locales.

Residents can also call the city’s Heatline, where nurses are on hand to answer questions about staying safe in the heat. That number is 215-765-9040.

Signs of heat-related illnesses

According to the city, muscle cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness. Symptoms can include heavy sweating and painful muscle spasms (often in the abdomen, arms, or calves.)

Seek medical attention if the muscle cramps persist for more than one hour.

Related

Philadelphia heat wave: Here's how to keep your pets safe
article

Philadelphia heat wave: Here's how to keep your pets safe

 

Heat exhaustion can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures. Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure, and people working or exercising in a hot environment.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include heavy sweating, headache, weakness, fatigue, dizziness, fainting, nausea or vomiting.

According to the CDC, a heat illness should be considered an emergency and a call for emergency assistance should be made immediately. While help is on the way, FOX News reports the ill person should be moved to a cool area and their clothing should be removed. If possible, immerse the person in a tub of ice water and if one is not available, then it is recommended the person be placed in a tarp with ice and water. If that is not possible, then soak the person in cold water from a hose or shower and apply cold, wet towels to as much of the skin as possible.

For more information, including finding pools and cooling centers, visit the preparing for extreme heat wave page, here.