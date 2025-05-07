Video: Tornado confirmed, spotted moving through Pennsylvania county

The Brief A tornado was confirmed in Northampton County on Tuesday. Video captured the tornado as it formed and traveled through parts of the county. The National Weather Service will assess the damage.



A day of severe weather brought some dangerous conditions to parts of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and it was all caught on camera.

What we know:

A tornado in Northampton County near Route 191 was confirmed by the National Weather Service just after 6 p.m.

Joseph Martucci captured video of the tornado from Bushkill Township as it headed toward Bangor.

It came as severe weather hammered parts of Pennsylvania, prompting tornado warnings for several residents.

Aftermath from the storm saw massive trees on the ground after being knocked over by strong winds.

What's next:

The National Weather Service says a storm damage assessment will be needed, and the results will be released later this week.