Pope Leo XIV previously worked as groundskeeper at cemetery in Havertown

The Brief Archbishop Nelson Perez from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia spoke about meeting Pope Leo XIV a year ago. He revealed Pope Leo XIV has ties to a parish in Havertown.



Archbishop Nelson Perez learned of the election of the new Pope while on a flight back from Rome.

He worked with Pope Leo XIV and met with him last June.

What they're saying:

"The wisdom of the Holy Spirit has spoken through the College of Cardinals on this incredible historic day," said Archbishop Perez this evening fresh off of a flight from Rome.

He talked at the Basilica and is excited about the election of Pope Leo XIV who is the first American Pope.

"He's well known and extremely respected," said Archbishop Perez who found about the newly elected Pope on his flight back home tonight. He reflected on meeting him almost a year ago when they worked together with other cardinals and archbishops.

"When I was appointed to the Pontifical Commission for Latin America by Pope Francis, who also appointed him president," he said.

He says it was last June when he spent a week in meetings with Pope Leo and had dinner with him.

"What I found him to be was to be super-approachable, very gentle, very kind, soft-spoken and almost unassuming," he said.

Robert F. Prevost 1977 Belle Aire Yearbook photo courtesy of Villanova University.

We first learned about the Pontiff’s ties here as a Villanova graduate in the late 70s, but Archbishop Perez proudly revealed another local connection.

"What people may not know is that a very young Robert Prevost worked at St. Denis parish in Havertown at the cemetery. He worked there as a groundskeeper when he was a college student. So the present Pope worked for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia at one time. Isn’t that amazing," said Archbishop Perez.