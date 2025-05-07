Philly officer shot critical after chaos, fight near Overbrook High School; 1 in custody: police

The Brief A Philadelphia police officer was shot near Overbrook High School Wednesday afternoon, police sources say. The officer was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.



On Wednesday afternoon, Philly police say an officer was shot in the city’s Overbrook neighborhood.

What we know:

At around 2:40 p.m., reports came in of an officer shot near the 1900 block of North 59th Street.

The shooting happened near Overbrook High School around dismissal time.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Stee Keeley the injured officer was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Those sources say the officer may have been shot in the abdomen just below his ballistic vest.

