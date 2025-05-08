Vehicle sought for hit-and-run that killed pedestrian in West Philadelphia
article
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to locate a vehicle they say fled the scene of a deadly crash last week.
What we know:
A 47-year-old man was partially lying in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle on the 400 block of North 63rd Street late Friday night.
Police say the vehicle never stopped.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
What you can do:
The suspected vehicle is described as being a Lincoln Navigator with out-of-state plates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.