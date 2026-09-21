Philadelphia International Airport issues ground stop due to equipment outage

The Brief Philadelphia International Airport issued a ground stop on Monday due to an equipment outage. The ground stop has caused dozens of flight delays averaging 45 minutes or longer. It's not known when the ground stop will be lifted.



Philadelphia International Airport on Monday issued a ground stop due to an equipment outage.

What we know:

In an alert posted to the National Aviation Administration's website, the ground stop is said to have started just before 10 a.m.

"Departures to Philadelphia International Airport are grounded due to equipment outage," the alert read.

Officials believe the outage has the potential to be extended.

Departures are delayed an average of 151 minutes, according to an update.

FlightAware says there are currently more than 300 delays at the airport, including 43 cancellations.

Big picture view:

Newark International Airport and Teterboro Airport are also under a ground stop, according to the FAA.

"The FAA is pausing flights into Philadelphia International, Teterboro and Newark Liberty International airports due to issues with some frequencies at Philadelphia TRACON," an FAA alert read.

What we don't know:

A timeline for when the issue will be resolved has not been reported.