Temple University investigating 'reprehensible comments' allegedly made by campus officer

The Brief A Temple University police officer is being investigated after allegedly making "reprehensible comments" towards several young people. The officer has been placed on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation. The exact comments allegedly made by the officer are not known. The officer has not been identified.



A Temple University police officer has been placed on administrative duty as school officials investigate allegations of "reprehensible comments" made towards several young people.

What we know:

In a statement shared Monday, Temple President John Fry and Vice President Richard Sobieray called the officer's alleged actions "deeply troubling."

"Let us be clear, the alleged behavior is unacceptable, not just for a Temple Police Officer but for any Temple employee." the joint statement read. "Please know that we take this incident extremely seriously."

The Temple University Police Department has launched an investigation and is reviewing the incident, including available evidence, incident reports, and witness statements to determine what happened. The officer has been reassigned to administrative duties.

"We know trust between our university, our police officers and our North Philadelphia community must be earned continuously, and we intend to hold ourselves accountable to that end," the university said.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what comments the officer made to prompt the investigation.

Temple has not identified the officer involved in the incident.