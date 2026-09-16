Philadelphia launches data center task force amid concerns over energy and environment

The Brief Mayor Sherrell Parker signed an executive order to launch a data center task force in Philadelphia. The task force will study how data centers could impact energy, water, health, safety, and the city's environment and economy. Philadelphia is not approving any new data center projects through this order.



Philadelphia has established a task force to study the potential impacts of data centers in the city, according to an executive order signed by Mayor Sherrell Parker. The move comes as city officials raise concerns about how large data centers could affect energy costs, water use, public health, public safety, the environment and neighborhoods.

What we know:

The task force is being created in response to resident concerns about the rapid growth of data centers, especially large hyperscale centers, which use significant amounts of electricity and water, according to the city.

"Many of you already know that data centers house the computer systems behind many digital services. And many of you have communicated to me that you are concerned about what their growth could mean for energy costs, water use, our electrical grid, the environment, public safety, public health, and quite frankly, the overall quality of life of neighborhoods in our city," said Mayor Parker.

The city confirms it is not approving any new data center or hyperscale center through this executive order. The task force is charged with bringing together city experts and outside groups, including residents, labor leaders, utility experts, universities, grassroots advocates, and industry experts.

Philadelphia’s executive order establishing the data center task force was signed by Mayor Sherrell Parker on Wednesday, September 16. The task force must establish its membership and deliver a final report with recommendations by June 30, 2027. According to the order, the task force’s report could suggest changes to city laws, regulations and protections regarding the development and operation of data centers.

"The task force will have until the end of the fiscal year, which ends on June 30, 2027, to establish its membership and submit a final report with its recommendations," said the mayor.

Dig deeper:

The executive order cites national trends of rapidly increasing data center development to support cloud computing and new technologies. Residents in Philadelphia, and across the country, have raised concerns about possible negative impacts—such as more noise, heat, air pollution, and strain on energy and water supplies—from these facilities. The city already has smaller data centers, but none classified as hyperscale centers.

A recent analysis by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission warned that fast-growing electricity demand, mostly from data center development, could carry risks for grid reliability if supply does not keep up.

What's next:

The Philadelphia task force is set to include representatives from key city departments focused on sustainability, planning, development, water, information technology, health, safety, commerce, and council leadership. The group’s mission is to research the benefits and harms of data centers, gather stakeholder input, explore best practices, and recommend changes to city regulations to ensure safe, responsible growth.

The final report will address issues like site planning, environmental impacts (including pollution and waste), emergency response, broadband infrastructure, jobs, tax revenue, and what happens if a data center shuts down in the future.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what specific recommendations the task force will make or whether Philadelphia will change its laws about where and how data centers operate. No new data center projects are being approved while the task force completes its review and report.