Philadelphia launches 'Beyond the Bell' boxing program at rec centers to reduce youth violence

The Brief Philadelphia launched the Beyond the Bell boxing program to provide new opportunities and reduce youth violence. Seven city rec centers are offering new equipment and expanded boxing programs, according to Parks and Rec leaders. Families can visit the Parks and Rec website to find local boxing programs.



Philadelphia officials say they have started a new boxing initiative called Beyond the Bell, aiming to reduce violence among young people by giving them a positive outlet and new skills. The city is bringing in new boxing equipment and expanding programming at seven recreation centers as part of the effort.

Engaging youth through boxing programs and city support

What we know:

The Beyond the Bell program is designed to strengthen youth boxing and give kids safe activities that can help keep them out of trouble. New equipment is being provided across seven city rec centers, according to Philadelphia officials.

"The boxing ring is the best place to channel this energy that you may be dealing with, whether it be school, whether its home, whether you are having a good day. It's about what happens to you when you leave this gym," said Parks and Rec Commissioner Susan Slawson.

George Gee Senior, who has volunteered as a boxing coach at the Marian Anderson Rec Center in South Philadelphia for 13 years, said many kids who participated "didn't become a boxer; they became successful in life."

Coach Gee said having new equipment at these rec centers is important, and "when there's new equipment around. it gives kids a new excitement. they want to come in, put on equipment, use the equipment."

What they're saying:

George Gee Junior, age 20, trains at the rec center and volunteers as a coach. He said, "It helped me learn how to navigate obstacles throughout life and understand something hard needs to get done. It's okay to attack it head on, just fight through it."

Seven-year-old Ahmari Sherrod started boxing at the rec center with his dad, professional boxer Qwadir Sherrod.

When asked what he likes about boxing, Ahmari said, "So I can get stronger. It makes me happy. It is hard. And do you have to practice a lot." His dad said, "Teaching him discipline, seeing what I go through. I'm a professional boxer, so it’s hard. he gave you the right answer. We gotta train. We gotta be disciplined. we gotta eat right."

Apple Hall, age 11, said she hopes other kids will join because "I think it calmed me down. It really helped me inside, like. It helped make me a good person, calm person."

How families can get involved and access programs

What you can do:

Parents and kids interested in joining a boxing program can visit the Parks and Rec website and type in "boxing" to locate a rec center nearby that offers boxing. Officials say all are welcome at these programs.

City leaders say the Beyond the Bell program is part of ongoing efforts to engage Philadelphia's youth in meaningful activities and reduce violence. The combination of new equipment, community coaching and family involvement supports broader goals of providing safe spaces and life skills for young people.