Man speaks out after girlfriend dies days after Philadelphia hit-and-run: 'My life was uprooted'

An Upper Darby man is heartbroken and working to raise awareness following a hit-and-run that severely injured and eventually killed his girlfriend.

James Hicks, 45, said he and his girlfriend Michelle Johnson, 59, were the victims of a hit-and-run on July 19 at the intersection of South 53rd St and Spruce Street in West Philadelphia.

He said Johnson was driving the moped and he was the passenger. The couple had just grabbed water ice and a cheesesteak and were heading back home around 7 p.m. when a dark-colored van or SUV pushed into them, and they were both knocked off the moped.

"He came up alongside of us and boxed us in and clipped us," said James Hicks. "She tried to get a hold of the steering, and she wound up hitting some parked cars and messed her side up."

The Crash Investigation Division at Philadelphia Police are investigating.

The couple was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Hicks suffered a fractured wrist and road rash on his knee and elbow. Johnson’s injuries were more severe.

Hicks said she suffered internal bleeding and an injury to her spleen and was placed ina medically induced coma. She came out of it, but days later declined. She died on Tuesday, July 30.

"All she kept saying was she loves me, she loves me, ‘I love you James, I love you James,’" said Hicks. "My life was uprooted because you didn’t stop. Hold yourself accountable."

James’ sister Chandra Hicks has been supporting her brother since Johnson’s death and raising awareness about the hit-and-run in hopes of finding the driver responsible.

"I loved Michelle because she loved my brother," said Chandra. "It’s just not fair to see someone that you love heartbroken because they lost the love of their life because of someone’s negligence."

Now Johnson’s loved ones are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have surveillance video of the incident to come forward.

"I just want to keep her memory alive. I just want justice for Michelle," said Hicks.