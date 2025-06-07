2 dead, 1 critically injured in separate shootings across Philly, police say

The Brief Two men are dead while a third is critically injured after separate shootings early Saturday across Philadelphia. Police are actively investigating the deadly violence.



Gun violence early Saturday morning claimed the lives of two men, while a third was critically injured and homicide detectives are searching for suspects and possible motives.

What we know:

The first shooting happened a little after 5 a.m. in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood, officials said.

Responding officers found 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back on the 5000 block of North Franklin Street.

Medics pronounced him dead at the location. A weapon was recovered and homicide detectives are searching for a suspect.

The second shooting happened within a short time of the first, around 5:15 a.m.

Police were dispatched to Old York Road and Roosevelt Boulevard where they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot.

He was rushed to Temple University where he died a short time later.

Another man arrived at the hospital after that in connection with the shooting incident. He is listed in critical condition.

Officials say they believe an attempted robbery may have been the motive. Two weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.