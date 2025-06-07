2nd teen arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of Norristown man

article

A second teen has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Norristown resident Tahaj Andru Harrison. 17-year-old Naseem Worrell was arrested Friday night. Police believe the fatal shooting stems from feuding gangs driving the violence to homicide.

What we know:

Friday night, Montgomery County officials announced, 17-year-old Naseem Worrell was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, along with other related offenses, after the May 23rd fatal shooting of 20-year-old Tahaj Andru Harrison.

16-year-old Kaleem Roland was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, along with other offenses, on Wednesday.

Harrison, Worrell and Roland all lived in Norristown.

A third suspect is being sought, investigators say.

The backstory:

Police responded to multiple gunshots fired Friday night, May 23rd, about 9:45, on the 600 block of Corson Street, officials said.

Police arrived to find Tahaj Andru Harrison, 20, was in the backyard of his home and had died there, from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Authorities determined the shooting took place a few houses from Harrison’s home.

Timeline:

As part of the investigation, Norristown police and Montgomery County Detectives found surveillance video from Corson Street which showed three people walking on the street and fire shots at the victim. Harrison was standing in front of his home at the time of the shooting.

The three shooters took off.

Detectives found six spent shell casings and two live rounds of 9mm ammunition along with the victim’s cell phone at the scene. Ballistics showed the six spent casings were fired from three different firearms.

Officials said Harrison’s death was a targeted murder in connection with feuding gangs. Detectives found Instagram messages from a few hours prior to the shooting between Harrison and Worrell concerning the feud, as well as a post by the victim that Worrell thought was disrespectful.

What we don't know:

No additional information was provided regarding an arraignment or preliminary hearing for Worrell. No description was provided regarding the third suspect.