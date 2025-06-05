Man catches huge 72-pound catfish in Schuylkill River: 'Like winning the lottery'

article

The Brief A Philly fisherman just made a massive catch in the Schuylkill River! He reeled in a 72-pound Flathead catfish this past weekend. He said the catch was like "winning the lottery!"



No "catfishing" here - this latest Philly catch really was that big!

What we know:

Daniel Brown caught a massive Flathead catfish in the Schuylkill River this past weekend, right across from the new trail extension in Grays Ferry.

The catch was 50 inches long, 33 inches wide, and weighed 72.5 pounds!

After measuring the huge fish, and trying his best to get it certified, Brown returned the fish to the river.

What they're saying:

The Philly fisherman says it was a "dream come true" after fishing in the same spot for 25 years.

"For me, it's like winning the lottery," he said.

Brown hopes to re-catch the catfish some day and break the current record, which stands at 66.6 pounds.

Dig deeper:

This isn't the first big catch to happen along the Schuylkill River this spring.

A 40-pound catfish was caught off a bridge at the new Schuylkill River Trail extension last month.