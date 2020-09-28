Philadelphia man strikes officer fleeing a Camden County traffic stop, police say

article

Authorities say a Philadelphia man fleeing a traffic stop in New Jersey struck a police officer before he was apprehended.

Gloucester Township police say the vehicle was stopped shortly after 12:30 a.m. Saturday but the driver drove away, striking an officer with the car door and running over the officer's foot.

The vehicle broke down 3 miles away and 20-year-old Oliver Lee of Philadelphia was arrested.

Police say Lee faces charges including resisting arrest and aggravated assault. It's unclear whether he has an attorney and a listed number for him couldn't be found Sunday.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!