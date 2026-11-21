The Brief Rob Long is racing in his first Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday. Long was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2010. Warwick Township Police Officer Shawn Needham is battling a rare form of liver cancer. Both families are using the Philadelphia Marathon to help raise awareness for cancer research.



For Rob Long, running the Philadelphia Marathon is about much more than completing 26.2 miles. It’s about celebrating a second chance at life.

The Downingtown native and former Syracuse All-American punter is running his first Philadelphia Marathon this weekend with a purpose: raising money and awareness for cancer research.

The backstory:

In 2010, Long was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Doctors gave him slim odds of survival, and his NFL dreams were suddenly replaced by a fight for his life.

"I went from wondering what NFL team I was gonna play for to wondering if I was gonna wake up the next morning," Long said.

The diagnosis not only ended his hopes of punting in the NFL before his professional career could begin, but also forced him to confront an uncertain future.

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Long spent his 22nd birthday in the hospital preparing for brain surgery. His road to recovery included 14 months of experimental chemotherapy and radiation treatments at Jefferson Hospital.

After years of fighting, Long finally crossed a different kind of finish line in 2012.

Now, more than a decade later, he’ll draw on that journey as he takes on the Philadelphia Marathon.

What they're saying:

Long remembers doctors telling him there was no cure for his cancer and not even an established treatment.

"It’s been a long road for me and one I’m very appreciative to be here and be able to run a marathon," he said.

He expects Sunday’s finish line to bring plenty of emotion.

"It’s gonna be pretty emotional, I think, getting through this marathon and finally crossing that finish line," Long said.

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His wife, Irie, says the family is looking forward to cheering him on.

"I mean, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions, and we’re just so excited to be there and to cheer him on," she said.

Long is one of many runners with deeply personal reasons for taking part in Philadelphia Marathon weekend.

Local perspective:

Five children from Bucks County are also hitting the streets to honor their father, Warwick Township Police Officer Shawn Needham, who is battling a rare form of liver cancer called cholangiocarcinoma.

Needham was diagnosed last year. He is currently undergoing treatment and is on the liver transplant waiting list.

His five children are running to raise money and awareness for the rare cancer that has turned their family’s world upside down.

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"If it wasn’t for them, I probably wouldn’t have made it through half the treatments. They kept me going," Needham said.

His daughter Grace says running isn’t something she normally does, but the cause made it worth the effort.

"I don’t normally run, so it was a big step for me, but we raised a lot of awareness. Most of us never heard of it," she said.

Needham says watching his children take on the challenge means everything.

"It’s a thrill, especially for Grace and Sabrina, who don’t run," he said.

"It’s a big honor that they cared enough to ask for donations and run this race in honor of me," he added.

Needham plans to be there Sunday, cheering on his children as they run for their dad and help bring attention to a cancer many people have never heard of.

For both families, the Philadelphia Marathon is about something bigger than the clock or the finish time. It’s about hope, perseverance and the fight for a cure.