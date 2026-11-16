Philadelphia Marathon Weekend: Road closures, detours, parking restrictions

The Brief Road closures and parking restrictions will impact large parts of Philadelphia from Friday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Nov. 22 due to Marathon Race Weekend. The Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Center City, Kelly Drive and several highway ramps will close at different times. SEPTA detours and bus reroutes will also be in effect Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22.



The City of Philadelphia has released details about road closures, traffic detours and parking restrictions for Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend. From Friday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 22, streets throughout the city, including the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, will close on a rolling basis, according to city officials.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, allow extra travel time and avoid double parking. City officials say parking and traffic regulations will be strictly enforced around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Road closures scheduled before race weekend

What we know:

Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweetbriar Drive will close daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20.

At 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, the inner and outer drive lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will close between 20th Street and Eakins Oval. Kelly Drive inbound will close at 25th Street, though local traffic will be allowed to Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive.

Inbound traffic on Spring Garden Street Bridge and Martin Luther King Drive will be detoured onto 24th Street Friday. Spring Garden Street will close between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue, while cross traffic will be allowed on 22nd and 21st streets.

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway will remain closed from Friday through Sunday. All lanes between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval, Kelly Drive inbound at 25th Street, the Spring Garden Street Bridge and Martin Luther King Drive detour, and Spring Garden Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue will remain closed through about 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday road closures for Half Marathon and 8K

Local perspective:

Beginning at 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, closures will include:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to 24th Street

Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street from Winter Street to Park Towne Place, with local access to Park Towne Place

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

Beginning at 4:00 a.m., the westbound I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street and the eastbound I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street will close.

Beginning at 6:00 a.m., closures will include:

17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard southbound from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Columbus Boulevard northbound from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street

Southbound I-95 off-ramp at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street from 12th Street to 34th Street

34th Street from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue from 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Sunday road closures for Philadelphia Marathon

By the numbers:

Beginning at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, closures will include:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to 24th Street

Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street from Winter Street to Park Towne Place, with local access to Park Towne Place

21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

Beginning at 4:00 a.m., the westbound I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street and the eastbound I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street will close.

Beginning at 6:00 a.m., closures will include:

17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street from 3rd Street to 16th Street

4th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street

Race Street from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard southbound from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Columbus Boulevard northbound from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street

Southbound I-95 off-ramp at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street from 6th Street to 15th Street

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street

Walnut Street from Broad Street to 34th Street

34th Street from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive from Lansdowne Drive to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive from South Concourse Drive to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue from Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street