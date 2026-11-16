Philadelphia Marathon Weekend: Road closures, detours, parking restrictions
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Philadelphia has released details about road closures, traffic detours and parking restrictions for Philadelphia Marathon Race Weekend. From Friday, Nov. 20 through Sunday, Nov. 22, streets throughout the city, including the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, will close on a rolling basis, according to city officials.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes, allow extra travel time and avoid double parking. City officials say parking and traffic regulations will be strictly enforced around the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Road closures scheduled before race weekend
What we know:
Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Sweetbriar Drive will close daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20.
At 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, the inner and outer drive lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway will close between 20th Street and Eakins Oval. Kelly Drive inbound will close at 25th Street, though local traffic will be allowed to Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive.
Inbound traffic on Spring Garden Street Bridge and Martin Luther King Drive will be detoured onto 24th Street Friday. Spring Garden Street will close between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue, while cross traffic will be allowed on 22nd and 21st streets.
The Benjamin Franklin Parkway will remain closed from Friday through Sunday. All lanes between 22nd Street and Eakins Oval, Kelly Drive inbound at 25th Street, the Spring Garden Street Bridge and Martin Luther King Drive detour, and Spring Garden Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue will remain closed through about 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday road closures for Half Marathon and 8K
Local perspective:
Beginning at 2:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, closures will include:
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to 24th Street
- Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street from Winter Street to Park Towne Place, with local access to Park Towne Place
- 21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
Beginning at 4:00 a.m., the westbound I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street and the eastbound I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street will close.
Beginning at 6:00 a.m., closures will include:
- 17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Market Street from 6th Street to 16th Street
- Chestnut Street from 5th Street to 8th Street
- 6th Street from Market Street to Chestnut Street
- 5th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- South Penn Square
- Juniper Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to 17th Street
- 15th Street from Race Street to Chestnut Street
- 16th Street from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- Race Street from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard southbound from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Columbus Boulevard northbound from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street
- Southbound I-95 off-ramp at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street
- Lombard Street from 5th Street to Broad Street
- 13th Street from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street
- Walnut Street from 12th Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Spring Garden Street from 32nd Street to 34th Street
- Girard Avenue from 33rd Street to 38th Street
- 33rd Street from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue
- Reservoir Drive from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
- Kelly Drive
Sunday road closures for Philadelphia Marathon
By the numbers:
Beginning at 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, closures will include:
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to 24th Street
- Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street from Winter Street to Park Towne Place, with local access to Park Towne Place
- 21st Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
Beginning at 4:00 a.m., the westbound I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street and the eastbound I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street will close.
Beginning at 6:00 a.m., closures will include:
- 17th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Arch Street from 3rd Street to 16th Street
- 4th Street from Arch Street to Vine Street
- Race Street from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard southbound from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Columbus Boulevard northbound from Washington Avenue to Callowhill Street
- Southbound I-95 off-ramp at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
- Chestnut Street from 6th Street to 15th Street
- 15th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street
- Walnut Street from Broad Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive from Lansdowne Drive to West Memorial Hall Drive
- East Memorial Hall Drive from South Concourse Drive to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
- Belmont Avenue from Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
- Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue
- Girard Avenue Bridge from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street
- 33rd Street from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive
- Reservoir Drive from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive
- Edgley Drive from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive
- Fountain Green Drive from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
The Source: Information provided by the City of Philadelphia.