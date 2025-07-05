Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 8 people hurt, 2 critical

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in South Philadelphia that left as many as eight people hurt, including two who are listed in critical condition.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning, hours after Fourth of July celebrations wrapped up across the city.

What we know:

Police say they received a report of a shooting just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning on the 1100 block of South 11th Street at the 7 Elements bar and lounge.

Officers arrived on scene to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Those three were rushed to local hospitals. Two of those victims were listed in critical condition, including a security guard who was shot in the face and a woman who was shot in the back.

A short time later, police say five more people checked themselves into area hospitals. Police had originally reported a total of 11 people were hurt in the shooting, but have since updated that number to eight.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace says that when police arrived at the scene, the door of the bar was closed and they had to break it down.

What they're saying:

"The crime scene consists of multiple spent shell casings both on the upper for where the restaurant bar is located, and there are also additional shell casings on a stairway that leads from the upper floor to the bottom floor, more shell casings on the parking lot below," Pace said Saturday morning.

"We’re not sure if those shell casings came from a gun that was fired above, or whether gunman or gunmen continued firing even from the lower floors," Pace added.

What we don't know:

Police say they are still piecing together the scene and speaking with victims, but the motive in the shooting remains unknown.