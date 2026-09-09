Philadelphia mom charged after baby drowns in Lancaster County hotel spa tub

The Brief Diontae Nicole Beckett, 25, is accused of causing her five-month-old daughter's drowning at a Leacock Township hotel on May 11. Police say Beckett had a blood alcohol content of 0.149% and evidence shows the infant was placed in a spa tub. Beckett is free on $100,000 bail and faces charges of endangering the welfare of children and involuntary manslaughter.



Diontae Nicole Beckett, 25, is accused of causing the death of her 5-month-old daughter after the infant drowned in a spa tub at a hotel in Leacock Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Investigators say Beckett was under the influence of alcohol and placed the infant in the spa tub, leading to the child's death.

What we know:

Police say Beckett had been consuming alcohol throughout the day while staying at the hotel with her daughter. She told investigators she took her daughter swimming earlier in the afternoon before returning to their room.

Beckett claimed she never put the infant in the spa tub, but police say they found a picture and video on her phone showing the child in the tub. Beckett told police she was not aware she had taken the girl into the spa tub.

A chemical test showed Beckett’s blood alcohol content was 0.149% at the time, according to police. Surveillance footage from inside the hotel shows Beckett entering the lobby carrying the infant, who appeared lifeless. Several hotel guests called 911 and tried to help the child before first responders arrived.

What's next:

Beckett faces charges of endangering the welfare of children and involuntary manslaughter. She is free after posting $100,000 bail.

Beckett waived her preliminary hearing before Judge Raymond Sheller on Aug. 26, sending the case to county court for further proceedings.