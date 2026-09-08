Body recovered from Chester Creek after overnight search
CHESTER - Police have recovered the body of a man following an overnight search of a Delaware County creek.
Body recovered from water
What we know:
Authorities were called to the area of Ethel Waters Park near the 200 block of Edgemont Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday for reports of someone in Chester Creek.
Investigators say the body of a man was recovered and taken to the Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office.
Questions remain
What we don't know:
Details about how the man ended up in the water remain unknown at this time.
Authorities have not shared the identity of the victim.
The Source: Information provided by the Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office.