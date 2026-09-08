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Body recovered from Chester Creek after overnight search

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Delaware County
Published September 8, 2026 6:52 AM EDT
Published September 8, 2026 6:52 AM EDT
Livestream

The Brief

    • A man's body was recovered from Chester Creek overnight Monday.
    • Police say the search centered around Ethel Waters Park in Chester.
    • The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

CHESTER - Police have recovered the body of a man following an overnight search of a Delaware County creek.

Body recovered from water

What we know:

Authorities were called to the area of Ethel Waters Park near the 200 block of Edgemont Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday for reports of someone in Chester Creek.

Investigators say the body of a man was recovered and taken to the Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office.

Questions remain

What we don't know:

Details about how the man ended up in the water remain unknown at this time.

Authorities have not shared the identity of the victim.

The Source: Information provided by the Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office.

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