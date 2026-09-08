Body recovered from Chester Creek after overnight search

The Brief A man's body was recovered from Chester Creek overnight Monday. Police say the search centered around Ethel Waters Park in Chester. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.



Police have recovered the body of a man following an overnight search of a Delaware County creek.

Body recovered from water

What we know:

Authorities were called to the area of Ethel Waters Park near the 200 block of Edgemont Avenue just before 3 a.m. Tuesday for reports of someone in Chester Creek.

Investigators say the body of a man was recovered and taken to the Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office.

Questions remain

What we don't know:

Details about how the man ended up in the water remain unknown at this time.

Authorities have not shared the identity of the victim.