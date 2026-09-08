Sixers, Flyers share first renderings of new South Philadelphia arena planned for 2030

The Brief The Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers unveiled the first exterior renderings for a new arena scheduled to open in 2030 on the Spectrum grounds in South Philadelphia. The privately funded arena will also house Philadelphia’s WNBA team and is projected to generate nearly $6 billion in economic activity over 10 years. The new venue is expected to create nearly 15,000 jobs, according to team officials.



The Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers have revealed the first look at their proposed new arena in South Philadelphia, slated to open in 2030, according to team representatives.

The venue will also become the home for Philadelphia’s WNBA team and promises to deliver a next-generation fan experience for sports, concerts, live entertainment and community events.

Transforming the Spectrum site with a next-generation arena

What we know:

The 76ers and Flyers announced that the arena is set for the historic Spectrum grounds in South Philadelphia, targeting a grand opening in 2030. Plans call for the complex to serve as a home base for three professional sports teams and host major events.

Populous and Moody Nolan, two well-known design firms, have been chosen to shape the project with a design that echoes Philadelphia’s sports culture and neighborhood vibe. The building’s exterior will feature stacked, cantilevered bands inspired by the Spectrum, designed to stand out as a new city landmark.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Provided by: Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers

The project marks the largest fully privately funded development in Philadelphia’s history. Officials say it is expected to create nearly 15,000 jobs and bring in almost $6 billion in economic activity over the next decade, with new tax revenue flowing to the city and the School District of Philadelphia.

Josh Harris, Co-Founder of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Managing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers, said, "Philly fans deserve the best arena in the world, and we are excited to partner with Comcast to deliver just that. This privately funded arena will be the home to moments and memories that define this city for generations."

Brian Roberts, Chairman of Comcast Corporation, said, "This is a new era for Philadelphia sports. To build our future where Ed Snider and the Spectrum made history makes this project truly special. Working with HBSE, we are creating a world-class experience worthy of Philadelphia’s incredible fans."

The backstory:

The planned arena will sit on a site steeped in Philadelphia sports history. The Spectrum previously hosted both the Flyers and 76ers for nearly three decades. The design team drew inspiration from the Spectrum’s iconic shape, then updated it with a contemporary look for the new structure.

Comcast will own the naming rights for the new arena, which will be formally named at a later date, according to the teams.

Fan spaces, public input and the path ahead

The design for the exterior includes wide fan plazas with flexible outdoor areas, and an arrival stairway modeled after the steps of Philadelphia’s Museum of Art. Restaurant pavilions are also planned to enhance the entertainment experience.

Renderings reflect feedback from fan surveys, focus groups and public engagement, and organizers say these conversations will continue as the design and approval process moves forward.

Why you should care:

Organizers say the arena will not only bring world-class sports and entertainment to Philadelphia, but it will also act as a major boost to the local economy and neighborhood businesses. The project aims to connect the next generation of fans and visitors to a historic part of the city.

Timeline:

The arena is set to open ahead of the 2030 inaugural season for Philadelphia’s WNBA team, and in time for NBA and NHL play.

What we don't know:

The official name of the new arena and final design details have not been announced. Additional information about the approval process and future community engagement sessions was not specified by the teams.