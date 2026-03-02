Philadelphia named frontrunner to host 2028 Democratic National Convention

The Brief Philadelphia was named a frontrunner to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention. City leaders highlight expanded hotels, upgraded arena, and past success as key strengths. DNC officials will visit Philadelphia and other finalist cities before making a final decision.



Philadelphia has been named a frontrunner to host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, city officials announced Monday, March 2, citing the city’s experience, infrastructure, and civic pride as major factors in the bid.

Philadelphia’s case for the convention

What we know:

Philadelphia’s bid is a joint effort between the City of Philadelphia and Pick Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Convention Host Committee, according to a press release.

The city previously hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2016, which officials say brought an estimated $230.9 million in economic impact to the region.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said, "The City of Philadelphia is excited and honored to be a frontrunner for the 2028 Democratic National Convention. This is the time for the Democratic Party to celebrate our country’s shared history as we pave the way for our bright future together, and there is no better place than Philadelphia, the birthplace of American democracy."

David L. Cohen, President of Pick Pennsylvania, said, "Philadelphia knows how to host major events, including a Democratic National Convention, because we have done it before and done it exceptionally well."

Since 2016, Philadelphia has expanded its hotel capacity, upgraded the Xfinity Mobile Arena, and invested in transportation and public safety improvements.

City leaders say these upgrades make Philadelphia even more prepared to host a large-scale event.

Philadelphia has also hosted major events such as the Papal Visit, the NFL Draft, NCAA tournaments, Six FIFA World Cup 26 matches, and the MLB All-Star Game & All-Star Week 2026.

The city now offers thousands of new hotel rooms in Center City and nearby neighborhoods, with accommodations close to the arena and convention sites.

City leaders and business partners say they are committed to making the 2028 convention inclusive and memorable for all attendees.

Other cities in the running

Why you should care:

The Democratic National Convention is expected to bring major economic benefits and national attention to the host city. In 2016, Philadelphia’s hosting supported thousands of jobs and boosted small businesses, according to the press release.

The 2028 convention is scheduled for Aug. 7 – 10, 2028. DNC leadership and the party’s Technical Advisory Group will visit each finalist city, including Denver, Atlanta, Boston, and Chicago, to assess their bids before making a final decision.

Hosting the convention would again put Philadelphia in the national spotlight and bring visitors, media, and delegates from across the country.

The selection process will continue with site visits and further evaluation by DNC officials.

What we don't know:

It is not yet confirmed which city will ultimately host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, and the timeline for the final decision has not been announced.