Philadelphia officials postpone indoor dining until at least Sept. 1 as ‘second wave’ hits city

Philadelphia officials have postponed indoor dining until at least Sept.1 as cases continue to rise. Indoor dining was previously set to resume on Aug. 1 in the city.

“For restaurants—you have our sympathy. They are getting hit hard,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said at a Tuesday press briefing.” With case counts rising, I think it’s better for them to not open instead of opening and then having to shut down later.”

Farley added that the “second wave” is hitting the area and recommended people stop having social gatherings, especially with family members. He also urged people to wear masks.

“You should trust your relatives but not with COVID. You should treat them like anyone else. Assume that they have COVID and wear a mask,” Farley said.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced 142 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, which brings the number of confirmed cases to 29,945. There were no additional fatalities in the city reported on Tuesday.

