EBT cards skimmed at Bucks County store, suspect arrested

The Brief Police found EBT point-of-sale skimming devices at All Fresh in Bristol Borough on July 20 and August 20. One man has been arrested, but a second suspect is still being sought, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators also suspect other businesses might have been targeted but have not provided further details.



An investigation is underway after EBT point-of-sale skimming devices were discovered at the All Fresh store in Bristol Borough on July 20 and August 20, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office said the devices specifically targeted EBT accounts, but it has yet to be disclosed how many people have been impacted.

What we know:

Police arrested 38-year-old Ionut Oprea of Florida on Thursday at the store, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

He is charged with two counts each of criminal conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime and unlawful device-making equipment.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says a male suspect fled the scene Thursday and was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, dark shorts, and a white shirt.

What they're saying:

Officials say Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program users are often targeted by skimming because EBT cards do not use chip-enabled technology, according to the Office of State Inspector General.

"Victims of EBT theft don’t get the same protections as traditional credit card holders. Once their funds are drained, families have to wait until the next month to buy food for their households," said Joe Khan, Bucks County District Attorney.

"If you own a business, please inspect your card terminals daily," said Chief Joe Moors, Bristol Borough Police Chief.

Bristol Borough Police Chief Joe Moors says the store’s EBT card system was operating as of this morning. He called the situation "disheartening" since this is the only food store in the borough that accepts EBT for payments.

Big picture view:

In a statement, Bristol Borough Mayor Frank Peranteau referred to the market as a ‘go-to’ grocery story in town for many seniors and others who do not drive.

"The quick action of the store employees saved many from losing their money at a time when the costs of groceries are so high," he added.

"The Shapiro Administration recognizes these thieves are impacting Pennsylvanians’ ability to feed themselves and their families, which is why PA DHS has taken deliberate action to thwart these bad actors and has implemented enhanced EBT card security features and has secured funding in the 2026-27 budget to provide an additional layer of security for SNAP recipients and further protect SNAP and cash benefits from skimming and theft," Brandon Cwalina, a Pennsylvania Department of Human Services spokesperson, said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Investigators also suspect other businesses might have been targeted but have not provided further details.